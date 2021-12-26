.
.
.
.
More than 100 Japan flights canceled due to heavy snow

A staff wearing a protective suit checks temperature of a passenger boarding an international flight at Narita international airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A staff wearing a protective suit checks temperature of a passenger boarding an international flight at Narita international airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

More than 100 domestic flights in Japan were grounded on Sunday due to heavy snow in the northern and western parts of the country, Japan’s two biggest airlines said.

ANA Holdings had halted 79 flights as of 4 p.m. (0700 GMT), affecting about 5,100 passengers, said Hiroaki Hayakawa, an operations director for the airline.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Japan Airlines Co had canceled 49 flights as of 4 p.m. (0700 GMT), affecting 2,460 passengers, a representative with the airline’s operations division said.

Worldwide, thousands of flights have been canceled over the Christmas weekend because of the rapid spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant.

Japan, which tightened border controls to counter the threat from omicron, has reported only about a dozen cases of community spread of the new variant and 231 total Omicron infections, including overseas arrivals, according to the health ministry.

