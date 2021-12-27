.
Kremlin says security guarantee talks with NATO make sense for Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Picture taken December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks in Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Monday it made sense for Russia to hold talks with NATO on security guarantees it wants from the West in addition to bilateral negotiations with the United States.

Russia, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, earlier this month unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise that NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday it had received a NATO proposal to commence talks on Moscow’s security concerns on January 12 and was considering it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that talks with NATO made sense and that the arrangements were being worked out via diplomatic channels.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
