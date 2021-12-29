.
COVID-19 omicron variant risk remains “very high”: WHO

An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant, and an illustration of the virus. (AFP)
The risk posed by the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is still “very high" the WHO has said. (AFP)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 omicron variant risk remains “very high”: WHO

AFP

The risk posed by the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is still “very high”, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of concern omicron remains very high. Consistent evidence shows that the omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases is seen in a number of countries,” the WHO said in its COVID-19 weekly epidemiological update.

South Africa reinstates COVID-19 contact tracing

