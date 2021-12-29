Iran nuclear talks: Russia’s envoy to Tehran meets with US counterpart in Vienna

Russia’s envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Wednesday he met with his US counterpart in Vienna, during the ongoing eighth round of negotiations to revive the 2015 accord.

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter he met with US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley.

“Close consultations and coordination between the Russian and the US delegations in the course of the Vienna talks constitute an important prerequisite for progress towards restoration of [2015 Iran nuclear deal],” Ulyanov said.

The Vienna talks revolve around bringing the US back into the accord after former President Donald Trump left the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Another goal of the talks is to bring Iran back into compliance with the deal and implement all the restrictions on its nuclear program.

Russia and Iran have expressed optimism about the progress and direction of the Vienna talks on Tuesday.

However, the US remains weary, with Washington cautioning that it is still too soon to determine weather Tehran is taking the negotiations seriously or simply buying time while it continues to advance its nuclear program.

