.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

  • Font
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in Arcalochori village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 has struck the southern Greek island of Crete, and Greek authorities say one person has been killed and several more have been injured. (AP Photo/Harry Nikos)(1)
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country's Geodynamic Institute said. A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 had hit the island in September. (AP)

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country's Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 6.1. Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country's cities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Akis Tselentis, director of the Geodynamic Institute who was in Crete, said authorities gave a revised reading of 5.7 from 5.6 earlier. “I felt it”" he told Greece's Skai TV.

“Thankfully it was in the sea. The area is already burdened (with earlier tremors) and if it were inland there could have been damage,” he said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece's Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

Read more:

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News outlet, arrest six

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports another rise in new daily COVID-19 cases
Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 border rules amid spike in new cases Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 border rules amid spike in new cases
Abu Dhabi reimplements distance learning amid COVID-19 surge Abu Dhabi reimplements distance learning amid COVID-19 surge
Blast heard in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley Blast heard in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley
UAE approves Sinopharm’s protein-based vaccine as a booster dose UAE approves Sinopharm’s protein-based vaccine as a booster dose
COVID-19 with omicron isn’t ‘same disease,’ Oxford scientist says COVID-19 with omicron isn’t ‘same disease,’ Oxford scientist says
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More