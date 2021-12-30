.
Putin tells Biden he is ‘convinced’ that ‘effective dialogue’ with US possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, on December 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, on December 23, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday he is “convinced” that “dialogue” between Moscow and Washington is possible, hours ahead of telephone talks as tensions rise over Ukraine.

“I am convinced that ... we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's national interests,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin readout of his holiday messages to world leaders.

The White House said on Wedenesday that Biden and Putin would hold a call on Thursday to discuss diplomatic engagements with Russia and the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

Washington and its allies in Europe have issued stern warnings to Russia that there would be severe consequences if Russia invaded Ukraine.

US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call

UK, US, Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine

Turkey FM Cavusoglu urges Russia to drop ‘one-sided’ NATO demands

