Tear gas fired in Khartoum as thousands rally against Sudan coup

Sudanese demonistrators rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, near the Presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese demonistrators rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, near the Presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. (AFP)

Tear gas fired in Khartoum as thousands rally against Sudan coup

AFP, Khartoum

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday in an attempt to disperse thousands of demonstrators who braved a tight lockdown to protest against an October 25 coup, AFP correspondents reported.

Demonstrators reached within a few hundred meters (yards) of the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, headquarters of military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, before troops, police and paramilitary units launched multiple tear gas canisters into the crowd.

Witnesses reported similar anti-coup protests in Madani, south of the capital, and the cities of Kassala and Port Sudan in the east.

