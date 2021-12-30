Tear gas fired in Khartoum as thousands rally against Sudan coup

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday in an attempt to disperse thousands of demonstrators who braved a tight lockdown to protest against an October 25 coup, AFP correspondents reported.

Demonstrators reached within a few hundred meters (yards) of the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, headquarters of military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, before troops, police and paramilitary units launched multiple tear gas canisters into the crowd.

Witnesses reported similar anti-coup protests in Madani, south of the capital, and the cities of Kassala and Port Sudan in the east.

