Two charged with sedition after raid on Hong Kong news

Two members of a Hong Kong news outlet were charged with “conspiracy to publish seditious publication” on Thursday, police said, a day after a raid on pro-democracy publication Stand News.

“Police National Security Department... officially laid charges against two men, aged 34 and 52 respectively, and an online media company, each with one count of conspiracy to publish seditious publication,” police said in a statement, with local media reporting the pair were current and former editors at Stand News.

