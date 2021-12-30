UK, US, Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine

Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke to her counterparts from the US, Germany and France about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The four foreign ministers spoke “about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine, concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and solidarity with Lithuania in face of China pressure”, Truss said on Twitter.

Spoke to fellow foreign ministers 🇺🇸 @SecBlinken 🇩🇪 @ABaerbock & 🇫🇷 @JY_LeDrian about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine, concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and solidarity with Lithuania in face of China pressure. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 30, 2021

Read more:

US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call