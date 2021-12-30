.
Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. (Reuters)

UK, US, Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine

Reuters, London

Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke to her counterparts from the US, Germany and France about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

The four foreign ministers spoke “about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine, concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and solidarity with Lithuania in face of China pressure”, Truss said on Twitter.

