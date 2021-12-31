.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Census Bureau: World grew by 74 million over past year

  • Font
A nurse walks inside a maternity ward where the newborn nonuplets are, at the private clinic of Ain Borja in Casablanca, May 5, 2021. (Reuters)
A nurse walks inside a maternity ward where the newborn nonuplets are, at the private clinic of Ain Borja in Casablanca, May 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Census Bureau: World grew by 74 million over past year

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The world’s population is projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the US Census Bureau.

That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9 percent growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021. Starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau estimated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, the US grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation’s population is expected to be 332.4 million residents on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the US Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau estimate represents a 0.2 percent growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021 to New Year’s Day 2022.

Starting in the new year, the US is expected to grow by one person every 40 seconds from births, minus deaths, as well as net international migration. The US is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and a death every 11 seconds, as well as an additional person from international migration every 130 seconds.

Read more: World failing people with dementia, warns WHO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Top Content
UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca
King Salman: Iran must cooperate in nuclear deal, stop supporting militias in region King Salman: Iran must cooperate in nuclear deal, stop supporting militias in region
Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers
Tehran launches rocket into space: Iran media Tehran launches rocket into space: Iran media
Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases, reinforces wearing masks in public Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases, reinforces wearing masks in public
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More