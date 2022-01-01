.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

  • Font
Travelers wait in line at Delta Airlines check-in at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
Travelers wait in line at Delta Airlines check-in at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on December 24, 2021. (AFP)

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration.

By late morning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,400 US flights and nearly 4,200 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.

That is the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 US flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.

Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Forecasts called for nine inches of snow. Denver, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, were hit with at least 100 cancellations each.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Southwest Airlines, which has major operations at Chicago Midway and Denver, canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13 percent of its schedule, by midmorning. American, Delta, United and JetBlue scrubbed more than 100 flights apiece.

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21 percent of its schedule.

Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through mid-January. Southwest and others have also raised premium pay for some workers.

When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any “non-essential” trips that were planned through this weekend. With full flights over the New Year's holiday, the airline said it wasn't sure it could rebook stranded passengers for at least three days.

Travelers who stuck to the roads instead of the skies faced challenges, too. Transportation officials in the Midwest warned motorists that a mix of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Read more:

Hundreds more flights canceled because of staff shortages due to COVID-19

More than 100 Japan flights canceled due to heavy snow

Lufthansa, Delta, United cancel dozens of Christmas flights amid COVID-19 surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to host ‘world’s longest New Year’s Eve celebration' Expo 2020 Dubai to host ‘world’s longest New Year’s Eve celebration'
UAE reports another daily rise COVID-19 cases, records 2,426 cases in 24 hours UAE reports another daily rise COVID-19 cases, records 2,426 cases in 24 hours
Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall reported across the UAE ahead of NYE celebrations Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall reported across the UAE ahead of NYE celebrations
Fireworks show, celebrity performers planned across the UAE on NYE to ring in 2022 Fireworks show, celebrity performers planned across the UAE on NYE to ring in 2022
Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing: Iran Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing: Iran
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More