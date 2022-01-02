.
Bulgaria culls 39,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak

File photo of chickens at a farm in the Netherlands, August 23, 2005. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Bulgarian veterinary authorities started culling on Sunday over 39,000 chickens in the southern village of Krivo Pole after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at two industrial farms there, the governor of Haskovo region said.

Minko Angelov said the two farms had been hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A. This is the second outbreak in the village since April, when over 40,000 hens were culled.

Severe forms of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, have spread in Europe and Asia in recent weeks.

Bird flu is often fatal for poultry. It cannot be transmitted through food, although some human cases have raised concern among epidemiologists.

Read more:

Large Israel bird flu outbreak kills 2,000 wild cranes

Bird flu outbreak in France’s foie gras region

Slovakia reports bird flu outbreak in poultry

