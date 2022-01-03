.
.
.
.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with probable intestinal blockage: Reports

In this file photo taken on May 12, 2020 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wears a face mask as he arrives at the flag-raising ceremony before a ministerial meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on May 12, 2020 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wears a face mask as he arrives at the flag-raising ceremony before a ministerial meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, local media reported.

Bolsonaro, 66, who has been in power since 2019, was taken to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo.

TV Globo showed images of him disembarking from the presidential plane on foot with his entourage.

Doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has operated on Bolsonaro on other occasions, told news site UOL that the president would undergo several tests to examine his abdomen.

Neither the presidential press service nor the hospital has yet responded to requests for information by AFP.

In July, Bolsonaro spent four days receiving treatment for an intestinal obstruction.

Since a knife attack that targeted him during a 2018 election campaign, in which he was stabbed in the stomach, he has undergone abdominal surgery at least four times.

About a month before he was elected president, Bolsonaro was stabbed at a campaign rally by a man who was found to be psychologically unfit for trial.

