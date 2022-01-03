.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Firefighters battle new blaze at South African parliament, suspect charged with arson

  • Font
Smoke arises from the National Assembly , the main chamber of the South African Parliament buildings, after a fire that broke out the day before restarted, on January 3, 2022, in Cape Town. (AFP)
Smoke arises from the National Assembly , the main chamber of the South African Parliament buildings, after a fire that broke out the day before restarted, on January 3, 2022, in Cape Town. (AFP)

Firefighters battle new blaze at South African parliament, suspect charged with arson

Reuters

Published: Updated:

South African firefighters struggled on Monday to extinguish a new blaze at the complex housing the two chambers of the national parliament in Cape Town, a day after a devastating fire swept through the buildings.

Police charged a 49-year-old man with arson and other offences including theft and he was expected to appear in court on Tuesday. The speaker of the National Assembly said arson, if confirmed, would represent an attack on the country's democracy.

“The fire and rescue service confirms that the fire at parliament has flared up. The void beneath the roof sheeting of the National Assembly is on fire,” a spokesman for the city's fire services said on Monday afternoon.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sunday's fire caused the roof of the New Wing housing the lower chamber National Assembly to collapse. The roof of the Old Wing, which dates back to 1884 and houses the upper chamber National Council of Provinces (NCOP), also partially collapsed.

“It is a very abnormal kind of situation,” said Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, speaker of the National Assembly.

“The question that even a young child would ask is: 'How is it possible that fire which started in some part of the Old Assembly would find itself to the new chamber? We don't know,” she told a news briefing.

Investigations

In a separate statement, an elite police unit known as the Hawks said the suspect was believed to have gained entry to the parliament through a window in one of the offices and investigations were continuing into the matter.

“There is a possibility of other charges being added as there was a security breach here,” Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo told eNCA television.

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula said President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to parliament - currently set for Feb. 10 - would still go ahead, lawmakers would still debate and approve the budget and committees would continue their work.

Earlier on Monday, before the flames flared up anew, firefighters had managed to extinguish most of the blaze and were just dealing with remaining “hotspots on the fourth floor of the National Assembly”.

“Lots of books and bookshelves (are) smoldering,” Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security, adding that the interior of the National Assembly had been destroyed by fire, water and smoke.

A preliminary report on potential costs and timelines for refurbishment is expected on Friday, the public works and infrastructure minister said.

Read more:

South Africa’s national assembly entirely destroyed by fire

South Africa parliament fire under control: Firefighters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Sudan PM’s decision to resign throws country further into the abyss Sudan PM’s decision to resign throws country further into the abyss
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Top Content
Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19 Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19
UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December
Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report
Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report
UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More