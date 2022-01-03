Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed in asset probe

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed by the New York attorney general as part of the state’s probe into whether former President Donald Trump’s real-estate business manipulated the value of key assets for tax and insurance purposes.

Donald Trump’s testimony was sought earlier by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of the civil investigation, and all three Trumps are expected to file motions to quash the subpoenas in the coming weeks, according to a filing Monday in New York state court in Manhattan.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Trump last month sued James in an effort to block the probe, accusing her of investigating his Manhattan-based real-estate company for political purposes. James, who suspended her run for governor of New York in December, had sought his testimony under oath by Jan. 7.

James began the probe in 2019 to determine if Trump’s company had been manipulating the value of key assets for tax and insurance purposes.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen triggered the probe after he handed Congress a trove of Trump financial records and testified that his former boss “inflated his total assets when it served his purposes” and “deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes.”

Eric Trump, one of the former president’s sons and an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, was deposed by state investigators in October 2020 after fighting in court to delay the questioning.

Read more: US Capitol rioters’ tears, remorse don’t spare them from stiff jail sentences