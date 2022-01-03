.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

  • Font
This handout photo taken and released on December 9, 2021 by the EU delegation in Vienna - EEAS shows flags of participating states during a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria. Negotiators of the Iranian nuclear deal met on December 9, 2021, 'determined to work hard' to save the 2015 deal after the suspension of talks last week. (Photo by Handout / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / EEAS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / EEAS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This handout photo taken and released on December 9, 2021 by the EU delegation in Vienna - EEAS shows flags of participating states during a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria. (File photo: AFP)

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China, Russia, Britain, the US and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday.

It said that the five countries - who are the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - consider it their primary responsibility to avoid war between the nuclear states and to reduce strategic risks, while aiming to work with all countries to create an atmosphere of security.

“We declare there could be no winners in a nuclear war, it should never be started,” the Russian-language version of the statement read.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As the use of nuclear arms would have far-reaching consequences, we also confirm that nuclear arms - as long as they exist - should serve defensive aims, deterrence against aggression and prevention of war.”

France also released the statement, underscoring that the five powers reiterated their determination for nuclear arms control and disarmament. They would continue bilateral and multilateral approaches to nuclear arms control, it said.

The statement comes amid increased geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Western nations over concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighboring Ukraine. Moscow says it can move its army around its own territory as it deems necessary.

Last Thursday US President Joe Biden told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a possible move on Ukraine will draw sanctions and an increased US presence in Europe, where tensions are high after Russia's military buildup at the border.

Read more:

Europeans stress ‘urgency’ as Iran nuclear talks resume

Iran nuclear talks: Russia’s envoy to Tehran meets with US counterpart in Vienna

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Sudan PM’s decision to resign throws country further into the abyss Sudan PM’s decision to resign throws country further into the abyss
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Top Content
Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19 Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19
Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report
Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure
UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More