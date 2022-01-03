South Africa parliament fire under control: Firefighters

The huge fire that destroyed a large part of South Africa’s parliament has been brought under control, firefighters told AFP on Monday.

“The fire was brought under control during the night,” spokesman Jermaine Carelse said, adding that the blaze was still burning in the oldest part of the building.

