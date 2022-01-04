.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China denies US report it’s rapidly growing its nuclear arms

  • Font
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers salute in front of nuclear-capable missiles during a massive parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing October 1, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA ANNIVERSARY MILITARY POLITICS SOCIETY)
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers salute in front of nuclear-capable missiles during a massive parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing October 1, 2009. (Reuters)

China denies US report it’s rapidly growing its nuclear arms

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A senior Chinese arms control official denied Tuesday that his government is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, though he said it is taking steps to modernize its nuclear forces.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fu Cong, the director general of the Foreign Ministry’s arms control department, said that China is working to ensure its nuclear deterrent meets the minimum level necessary for national defense.

“On the assertions made by US officials that China is expanding dramatically its nuclear capabilities, first, let me say that this is untrue,” he said at a briefing in Beijing. The news conference was held a day after China, the US, Russia, Great Britain and France issued a joint statement on preventing nuclear war or an arms race.

The US Defense Department said in a report in November that China is expanding its nuclear force faster than previously predicted and could have more than 1,000 warheads by 2030. The US has 3,750 nuclear weapons.

Read more:

Iran detects new ‘realism’ from west in nuclear talks

Iran’s trying to build leverage for better nuclear deal, but it won’t work: US envoy

King Salman: Iran must cooperate in nuclear deal, stop supporting militias in region

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Top Content
UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December
Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report
Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report
UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More