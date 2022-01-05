.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Extremist raids leave 500,000 Burkina children without schools

  • Font
A policeman walk behind school girls as they cross the border in Yemboate, the northern Togo border post with Burkina Faso, on February 17, 2020. (AFP)
A policeman walk behind school girls as they cross the border in Yemboate, the northern Togo border post with Burkina Faso, on February 17, 2020. (AFP)
Terrorism

Extremist raids leave 500,000 Burkina children without schools

AFP

Published: Updated:

More than half a million children in Burkina Faso are unable to go to school because of attacks by extremists, the government said on Wednesday.

Armed extremists have forced the closure of 3,280 schools – nearly one in seven nationwide – affecting 511,221 students and 14,901 teachers, government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga said after a cabinet meeting.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The landlocked Sahel state has been battling extremist insurgents since 2015, when militants started to mount cross-border raids from neighboring Mali.

More than 2,000 people have died, according to a toll compiled by AFP.

The national emergency aid body Conasure says that 1.5 million people, nearly two-thirds of them children, were internally displaced as of November 30.

Read more:

At least 18 militia fighters killed in DR Congo: Army

Around 30 killed in extremist attack on eastern Burkina Faso town

French soldier dies while on duty in Burkina Faso

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total
UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020 Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020
Explainer: New ‘IHU’ COVID-19 variant found in France capable of 46 mutations Explainer: New ‘IHU’ COVID-19 variant found in France capable of 46 mutations
Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More