.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Germany wants to see concrete progress on nuclear disarmament after P5 statement

  • Font
New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during the handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on December 8, 2021. (Reuters)
New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during the handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on December 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Germany wants to see concrete progress on nuclear disarmament after P5 statement

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

The German government welcomed the statement by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council on the need to avoid nuclear war, but said there needed also to be concrete progress on nuclear disarmament.

“This is an important affirmation by the five nuclear-weapon states of the Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the German Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At the same time, we need concrete steps towards nuclear disarmament in order to move closer to the joint goal of a world without nuclear weapons.”

Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States issued a joint statement on Monday saying that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it must be avoided.

Read more: China denies US report it’s rapidly growing its nuclear arms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total
UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020 Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020
Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF
US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More