‘Dozens’ of protesters killed in Kazakh unrest

Protesters take part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty on January 5, 2022. Kazakhstan on January 5, 2022 declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings. (AFP)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Police in Kazakhstan killed “dozens” of protesters who tried to storm administrative buildings overnight in the country’s biggest city Almaty, police told local media on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Last night, extremist forces tried to assault administrative buildings, the Almaty city police department, as well as local police commissariats,” police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek was quoted as saying by Interfax-Kazakhstan, TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies.

“Dozens of assailants were eliminated,” he said, adding that police were verifying their identities.

According to local media, the interior ministry said at least eight law enforcement officers have been killed and 317 wounded in the violence.

Long seen as one the most stable of Central Asia’s ex-Soviet republics, energy-rich Kazakhstan is facing its biggest crisis in decades after protesters angry over rising fuel prices stormed government buildings.

A Russia-led military alliance said it would send peacekeeping forces to “stabilize” the country, blaming the mass protests on “outside interference”.

Read more:

Flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights amid unrest

Protests erupt in Kazakhstan after fuel price rise

