.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Beheaded police officer among 12 killed in Kazakhstan clashes

  • Font
Troops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva
Troops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. (Reuters)

Beheaded police officer among 12 killed in Kazakhstan clashes

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city said Thursday that 12 officers have been killed in clashes with protesters. One of the police officers was found beheaded.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

State news channel Khabar-24 cited the city commandant’s office as saying Thursday that another 353 law-enforcement officers were injured.

Earlier, police officials said that dozens of protesters were killed during attacks on government buildings.

There were attempts to storm buildings in Almaty during the night and “dozens of attackers were liquidated,” police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek said Thursday.

She spoke on state news channel Khabar-24. The reported attempts to storm the buildings came after widespread unrest in the city on Wednesday, including seizure of the mayor’s building, which was set on fire.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Government buildings have been set ablaze and at least eight law enforcement officers also have been killed.

A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early Thursday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan has been rocked by intensifying protests that began on Sunday over a sharp rise in prices for liquefied petroleum gas fuel. The protests began in the country’s west but spread to Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan.

Read more:

Moscow-led alliance sends first troops to Kazakhstan: Statement

Flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

‘Dozens’ of protesters killed in Kazakh unrest

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Top Content
Explainer: New ‘IHU’ COVID-19 variant found in France capable of 46 mutations Explainer: New ‘IHU’ COVID-19 variant found in France capable of 46 mutations
UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020 Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020
More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total
Top Saudi cleric dies after battling illness Top Saudi cleric dies after battling illness
US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More