Biden says US, world in ‘struggle between democracy and autocracy’

President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered what he declared was the “God’s truth” marking the first anniversary of the US Capitol insurrection, the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

Biden’s criticism was particularly blistering of then-President Trump and his violent supporters.

“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”

“I will stand in this breach,” he declared, his voice rising.

“Democracy was attacked,” Biden said at the Capitol. “We the people endure. We the people prevailed.”

The president and congressional Democrats started the day in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count. Biden drew a contrast between the truth of what happened and the false narratives that have sprung up about the

Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.

“You and I and the whole world saw with our own eyes,” Biden said.

He asked those listening to close their eyes and recall what they saw that day, as he described the harrowing, violent scene, the mob attacking police, threatening the House speaker, erecting gallows threatening to hang the vice president — all while then-President Trump sat at the White House watching it on TV.

“Here is the God’s truth about Jan. 6, 2021,” Biden said. “They were looking to subvert the Constitution.”

“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here’s the truth,” he said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”

