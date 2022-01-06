David Satterfield to take over for Feltman as US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced a new diplomat to take over the role of US special envoy for the Horn of Africa after Jeffrey Feltman was reported to be stepping down.

David Satterfield, the outgoing US ambassador to Turkey, will be the next envoy, Blinken said in a statement.

Feltman was initially set to take on his role for less than a year, according to Blinken. “However, the ongoing instability in the Horn of Africa and the region’s interlinked political, security, and humanitarian challenges demand sustained focus by the United States,” he said.

I am deeply appreciative to Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman for his tireless efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa and am delighted to welcome Ambassador David Satterfield to succeed him in the position of Special Envoy. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 6, 2022

Satterfield, like Feltman, is a veteran diplomat and well-respected across the political spectrum at home and abroad.

“I deeply appreciate Ambassador Satterfield’s willingness to take on this role and look forward to working with him closely in this new capacity,” Blinken said.

Since President Joe Biden was elected, the US has doubled down on its diplomatic efforts in the Horn of Africa. But violence and instability have only increased in countries that include Sudan and Ethiopia.

“Ambassador Satterfield’s decades of diplomatic experience and work amidst some of the world’s most challenging conflicts will be instrumental in our continued effort to promote a peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa and to advance US interests in this strategic region,” Blinken said.

Going forward, Blinken said that Feltman would continue to serve the State Department in an advisory capacity, “working closely with me and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee.”

