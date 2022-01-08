.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Alleged CIA ‘black site’ in Lithuania put up for sale

  • Font
A former training center of the Lithuanian State Security Department, the country's domestic intelligence agency, in Antavilis near Vilnius. (AFP)
A former training center of the Lithuanian State Security Department, the country's domestic intelligence agency, in Antavilis near Vilnius. (AFP)

Alleged CIA ‘black site’ in Lithuania put up for sale

AFP

Published: Updated:

A two-story complex in a forested suburb of Vilnius that human rights organizations say was a CIA “black site” used for torture during the so-called war on terror is being put up for sale.

Lithuania’s state property bank said Friday it was planning to auction off the 968-square-metre (10,419 square foot) building.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The site has been a training center for Lithuania’s intelligence service since 2007.

“It is on the property bank’s list of planned objects for sale,” the bank’s spokeswoman, Jolita Skinulyte-Niaksu, told AFP.

Lithuanian officials have denied the site’s use by the CIA but it matches the description of a facility codenamed “Violet” mentioned in a US Senate investigation. A Lithuanian parliament investigation also described a similar facility.

The gated property in the suburb of Antaviliai operated until March 2004 as a riding academy and cafe owned by a local family.

The family then sold the property to Elite, a now-defunct company registered in Delaware, Panama and Washington DC.

US media reports said it was a front company for the CIA.

The European Court of Human Rights in 2018 ruled that there had been a CIA site in Lithuania between 2005 and 2006.

The court ordered Vilnius to pay 100,000 euros ($113,000) in damages to Abu Zubaydah, a suspected top Palestinian operative for Al-Qaeda, alleging that he was tortured at the facility.

Read more: Family of Afghan man sues CIA to find body of post-9/11 detainee

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks
Top Content
Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study
UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year
Israeli security says downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance Israeli security says downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance
Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers
Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More