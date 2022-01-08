.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Putin, Tokayev discuss steps ‘to restore order’ in Kazakhstan

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the presidential residence of Konstantin Palace in Strelna, outside St. Petersburg, on December 28, 2021. (Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik/AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the presidential residence of Konstantin Palace in Strelna, outside St. Petersburg, on December 28, 2021. (Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik/AFP)

Putin, Tokayev discuss steps ‘to restore order’ in Kazakhstan

AFP

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a “lengthy” phone conversation to discuss the situation in Kazakhstan following unprecedented unrest, the Kremlin said Saturday.

It said that Tokayev informed Putin “in detail” about the situation in the country, “noting that it is developing towards stabilization,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tokayev also thanked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military alliance and “especially” Russia for its help in quelling the protests that broke out earlier this week.

“The presidents exchanged views on the measures taken to restore order in Kazakhstan,” the Kremlin said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in “constant” contact and to hold a CSTO video conference meeting in the coming days, the Kremlin added.

Long seen as one of the most stable of the five ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, Kazakhstan plunged into chaos this week, prompting Tokayev to call in troops from the Moscow-led alliance.

Read more:

Kazakh ex-leader in capital, urges support for government: Spokesperson

Kazakhstan detains former security chief for treason

Moscow-led alliance sends first troops to Kazakhstan: Statement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised? Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised?
Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails
Top Content
Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study
UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks
Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers
Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More