.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US authorizes non-emergency consulate employees to leave Kazakhstan

  • Font
Servicemen and their military vehicles block a street in central Almaty on January 7, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices. (AFP)
Servicemen and their military vehicles block a street in central Almaty on January 7, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices. (AFP)

US authorizes non-emergency consulate employees to leave Kazakhstan

AFP

Published: Updated:

Non-emergency employees working for the United States Consulate General in Kazakhstan were authorized Friday to leave the country, the State Department said, as Kazakhstan’s president rejected calls for talks with protesters after days of unprecedented unrest.

“On January 7, 2022, the Department approved the voluntary departure of Consulate General Almaty non-emergency US government employees and family members of all Consulate General Almaty US government employees,” it said in a statement on Friday night.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Saturday, the former head of Kazakhstan’s domestic intelligence agency has been detained on suspicion of high treason, the agency, after he was fired amid violent protests.

Read more:

Kazakhstan detains former security chief for treason

Kazakhstan’s president orders forces to open fire without warning amid unrest

Russia urges ‘dialogue’ not ‘riots’ in Kazakhstan after protests over fuel price

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks
Top Content
Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study
UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year
Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers
Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More