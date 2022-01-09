Russia says it’s ‘disappointed’ by US and NATO signals before Geneva talks

Russia said Sunday it ruled out any concession with the United States at talks on Ukraine and security in Europe, adding it was “disappointed” with US signals so far.

“We will not agree to any concession. That is completely excluded,” Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies. “We are disappointed with the signals coming in the last few days from Washington but also from Brussels.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

MOoscow said on Sunday it was “disappointed” by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions, the Interfax and RIA news agencies reported.



Talks between US and Russian diplomats begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long standoff over Russian troop deployments near its border with Ukraine, with veteran envoys on each side trying to avert a crisis.



Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying Moscow was not optimistic going into the talks.

Read more: NATO rules out any halt to expansion, despite Russia demand on Ukraine