Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out

  • Font
This file photo taken on June 11, 2014 shows people visiting The Gateway to Hell, a huge burning gas crater in the heart of Turkmenistan's Karakum desert. The president of authoritarian Turkmenistan gave orders to extinguish a flaming natural gas crater in the Central Asian country's desert -- dubbed the Door to Hell -- state TV said Saturday. The Darvaza gas crater, which has been burning for decades in the middle of the vast Karakum desert, has become one of the main tourist attractions in the secretive ex-Soviet country. (AFP)

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The president of Turkmenistan is calling for an end to one of the country’s most notable but infernal sights — the blazing natural gas crater widely referred to as the “Gates of Hell.”

The desert crater located about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the capital, Ashgabat, has burned for decades and is a popular sight for the small number of tourists who come to Turkmenistan, a country which is difficult to enter.

The Turkmen news site Turkmenportal said a 1971 gas-drilling collapse formed the crater, which is about 60 meters (190 feet) in diameter and 20 meters (70 feet) deep. To prevent the spread of gas, geologists set a fire, expecting the gas to burn off in a few weeks.

The spectacular if unwelcome fire that has burned ever since is so renowned that state TV showed President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov speeding around it in an off-road truck in 2019.

But Berdymukhamedov has ordered his government to look for ways to put the fire out because it is causing ecological damage and affecting the health of people living in the area, state newspaper Neitralny Turkmenistan reported Saturday.

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Residents of Turkmenistan have to swear on the Quran to get internet: Reports

Turkmenistan capital tops Hong Kong as world's costliest: Survey

