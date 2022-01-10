.
Kazakhstan president says he has weathered attempted coup d’etat

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan president - AFP
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (AFP)

Reuters, Nur-Sultan

Published: Updated:

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that his country had weathered an attempted coup d’etat coordinated by what he called “a single center” after the most violent unrest since the Soviet collapse.

In a speech to an online meeting of the Russian-led CSTO military alliance by video link, Tokayev said that order had now been restored in Kazakhstan, but that the hunt for “terrorists” was ongoing.

He revealed that a large-scale “counter-terrorism” operation would soon end, along with a CSTO mission that apparently numbered 2,030 troops and 250 pieces of military hardware.

He said Kazakhstan would soon provide proof to the international community about what had happened. He said 16 members of the security forces had been killed, and that the number of civilians killed in the violence was still being checked.

