.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted on new charges, jailed for four years: Source

  • Font
This file handout photo taken on May 24, 2021 and released by Myanmar's Ministry of Information on May 26 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R) during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw, since the military detained them in a coup on February 1. (AFP)
This file handout photo taken on May 24, 2021 and released by Myanmar's Ministry of Information on May 26 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R) during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw, since the military detained them in a coup on February 1. (AFP)

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted on new charges, jailed for four years: Source

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Myanmar junta court on Monday convicted Aung San Suu Kyi of three criminal charges, sentencing her to four years in prison in the latest round of a legal onslaught against the ousted civilian leader.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A source with knowledge of the case told AFP the 76-year-old was found guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules.

Read more:

Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen visits coup-hit Myanmar

Myanmar military reverts to strategy of massacres, burnings

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi appears in prison uniform in court

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran port emerges as key point in smuggling weapons to Yemen: UN report Iran port emerges as key point in smuggling weapons to Yemen: UN report
Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised? Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised?
Top Content
Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain
Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out
After Tehran sanctions Americans, US vows to deter and respond to any attack by Iran After Tehran sanctions Americans, US vows to deter and respond to any attack by Iran
Aid agencies suspend work in northwest Tigray after deadly strike: UN Aid agencies suspend work in northwest Tigray after deadly strike: UN
Seven dead, three missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall Seven dead, three missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Saudi Arabia records 3,460 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 3,460 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More