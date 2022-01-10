.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Police rescue crash-landed pilot seconds before train hits plane

  • Font
Police officers rescue a pilot whose plane crashed on train tracks in California. (Twitter)
Police officers rescue a pilot whose plane crashed on train tracks in California. (Twitter)

Police rescue crash-landed pilot seconds before train hits plane

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Police in Los Angeles, California, pulled the pilot from a crash-landed Cessna seconds before the aircraft was hit by a train on Sunday, sending debris flying in all directions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dramatic video obtained by Reuters shows several officers freeing the man from the downed plane, which had crashed shortly after takeoff in the Pacoima neighborhood, according to local media. The officers and pilot are just a few feet away from the tracks when the passing train destroys the plane.

“The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection,” said Luis Jimenez, the 21-year-old music composer who filmed the video. “Just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me.”

The pilot was treated for cuts and bruises and is in a stable condition, according to local media. No one on the train was injured, local media reported.

Video footage posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles Police Department showed bodycam footage of officers pulling the bleeding pilot from the plane.

The department applauded its officers, saying in the tweet they had “displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks.”

Read more:

Four dead in Australia light plane crash in waters off Brisbane: Police

Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway

Pilot error, failure to follow safety rules lead to Air India plane crash in 2020

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran port emerges as key point in smuggling weapons to Yemen: UN report Iran port emerges as key point in smuggling weapons to Yemen: UN report
Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised? Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised?
Top Content
Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain
Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out
After Tehran sanctions Americans, US vows to deter and respond to any attack by Iran After Tehran sanctions Americans, US vows to deter and respond to any attack by Iran
Aid agencies suspend work in northwest Tigray after deadly strike: UN Aid agencies suspend work in northwest Tigray after deadly strike: UN
Seven dead, three missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall Seven dead, three missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Saudi Arabia records 3,460 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 3,460 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More