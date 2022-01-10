.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two Ukraine soldiers killed as tensions with Russia soar

  • Font
Ukrainian soldiers walks on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists, not far from town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, on December 11, 2021. (AFP)
Ukrainian soldiers walks on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists, not far from town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, on December 11, 2021. (AFP)

Two Ukraine soldiers killed as tensions with Russia soar

AFP

Published: Updated:

Two Ukrainian soldiers died Monday after an explosion in the war-torn east of the country, the army said as top US and Russian officials held talks amid soaring tensions.

The high-stakes negotiations come amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.

“As a result of an explosion of an unknown explosive device, two servicemen received injuries incompatible with life,” the army said.

In a statement on Facebook, the army accused separatists of firing at its positions with grenade launchers, machine guns and small arms.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Monday's talks in Geneva launch a week of diplomacy between Russia and the West after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border, drawing the United States into a Cold War-style stand-off.

Both sides have set firm lines, with Washington warning of severe diplomatic and economic consequences from an invasion of Ukraine, and Russia demanding wide-ranging concessions from the West.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed Sunday that Russia had to choose between dialogue and confrontation.

Western officials have warned Moscow it could also see NATO boost its presence near Russia's borders.

Moscow insists it was deceived after the Cold War and understood that NATO would not expand eastward.

Russia has put intense pressure on Ukraine since 2014 after a revolution overthrew a government that had sided with the Kremlin against moving closer to Europe.

Russia seized the Crimean peninsula and backs an insurgency in eastern Ukraine in which more than 13,000 people have died.

Read more:

US, Russia talks over Ukraine crisis underway in Geneva

US warns Russia of risk of ‘confrontation,’ ahead of Ukraine talks

NATO rules out any halt to expansion, despite Russia demand on Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
No breakthrough after eight-hour talks between US, Russia on Ukraine No breakthrough after eight-hour talks between US, Russia on Ukraine
T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study
Top Content
Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain Cyprus scientists discover new ‘deltacron’ COVID-19 strain
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases approach pandemic peak Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases approach pandemic peak
Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out
Man says spotted whale in Dubai Harbour marina, shares video Man says spotted whale in Dubai Harbour marina, shares video
T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19: Study
Kuwait to build new airport: Report Kuwait to build new airport: Report
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More