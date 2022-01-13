.
Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan: Report

TOPSHOT - This handout picture taken and released by the Russian Defence Ministry on January 9, 2022 shows Russian military vehicles moving along an airfield after a military cargo plane landing in Almaty, Kazakhstan. More than 5,000 people have been arrested in Kazakhstan over the riots that have shaken Central Asia's largest country in the last week, Kazakh authorities were quoted as saying January 9, 2022. In total, 5,135 people have been detained for questioning as part of 125 separate investigations into the unrest, according to the interior ministry quoted by local media. (Photo by Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Russian Defence Ministry - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This handout picture taken and released by the Russian Defence Ministry on January 9, 2022 shows Russian military vehicles moving along an airfield after a military cargo plane landing in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Reuters)

AFP

Over 2,000 Russia-led troops began withdrawing from Kazakhstan on Thursday after being deployed when peaceful protests over an energy price hike turned into unprecedented violence, Moscow said.

The Russian defense ministry said the “collective peacekeeping forces ...are starting to prepare equipment and materiel for loading into the planes of the military transport aviation of the Russian aerospace forces and returning to the points of permanent deployment,” said a defense ministry statement carried by Russian news agencies.

