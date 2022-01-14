Downing Street apologizes to Queen over COVID-19 lockdown parties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has apologized to Queen Elizabeth II after it was revealed that Downing Street staff held lockdown-breaching parties on the eve of her husband’s funeral.

“It’s deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 has apologized to the palace,” a spokesman told reporters Friday after new claims Johnson’s staff held parties the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Wednesday, Johnson apologized for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering at his official residence during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, as a senior figure in his party and opponents said he should resign.

Johnson admitted for the first time that he had attended the party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 when COVID-19 rules limited social gatherings to a bare minimum, saying he understood public anger.

Read more:

Party over? UK PM Johnson faces crunch day in parliament

UK’s PM Johnson appoints new civil servant to probe ‘partygate’

Boris Johnson’s Conservative party loses parliamentary seat held for 200 years