Kremlin says reports of sabotage operation in Ukraine ‘unfounded’: TASS
The Kremlin on Friday dismissed as “unfounded” reports suggesting that Russia is planning a “false-flag” operation in eastern Ukraine to create a pretext for an invasion.
“Until now, all these statements have been unfounded and have not been confirmed by anything,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency TASS.
A US official said on Friday, that the United States is concerned that Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, which may result in widespread human rights violations and war crimes, if diplomacy fails to meet their objectives.
“As part of its plans, Russia is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations, by accusing Ukraine of preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has proposed three-way talks with US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid fears of invasion, an aide to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.
