Massive cyberattack downs Ukraine government websites

A massive cyberattack was carried out on Thursday night on websites of the Ukrainian government, some of which were not accessible on Friday morning.

“It's too early to draw conclusions, but there is a long record of Russian assaults against Ukraine in the past,” the ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said, answering a question on who is behind the attack.

The websites of the ministry of foreign affairs, the cabinet of ministers, agrarian policy, security and defense council and the ministry of education all appeared to be not working.

“Due to the global attack on the night of Jan. 13-14, 2022, the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science is temporarily down,” the ministry said on Facebook.

On some of the websites is a text in three languages - Ukrainian, Polish and Russian - saying all data of Ukrainians uploaded to the network had become public.

