Swedish police hunt for drone seen flying over Forsmark nuclear plant
Police in Sweden deployed patrols and helicopters to the Forsmark nuclear plant to hunt for a large drone seen flying over the site late on Friday, but were unable to catch the unmanned vehicle, they said on Saturday.
The incident came a day after Sweden’s military started patrolling the main town on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland amid increased tensions between NATO and Russia and a recent deployment of Russian landing craft in the Baltic.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Forsmark, which is Sweden’s biggest electricity producer, lies on the Baltic coast about 150 km (93 miles) north of the capital, Stockholm.
Police saw the drone, first spotted by a security guard, moving around the plant before disappearing towards the island of Graso.
“Police continue to try to locate the drone, even with their own (drones), but without success,” the police force said in an incident report on its website, adding that there were no signs the drone had dropped anything in the area or landed.
It also cited unconfirmed reports of possible drone sightings at the Ringhals nuclear plant on the country’s west coast.
Read more:
US pushes Europe to sort sanctions plan with wary eye on Russia’s Putin
Russia debuts new missile-carrying bomber amid heightened tensions over Ukraine
-
Sweden to deepen military ties with Norway, Denmark amid tensions in Baltic regionSweden will sign a defense cooperation agreement with Norway and Denmark this week to counter a deteriorating security situation in the Baltic region, ... World News
-
Ukraine, Baltics, Poland leaders to meet on anniversary of Polish constitutionThe presidents of Ukraine, the Baltic nations and Poland are meeting in Warsaw on Monday to mark the 230th anniversary of Poland’s constitution, ... World News
-
NATO says Russia not ready to schedule meetings on missilesNATO told Russia on Wednesday that it was ready to schedule a series of meetings on a range of topics, including limits on the use of missiles in ... World News
-
NATO rules out any halt to expansion, despite Russia demand on Ukraine“We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind of security arrangements it wants to be a part of,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels after an extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers. World News