Another ‘large eruption’ detected at Tonga volcano: Monitor

Another “large eruption” has been detected at the Tonga volcano, a Darwin-based monitoring station said Monday, two days after a massive eruption triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific.

The latest eruption was detected at 2210 GMT Sunday, according to an alert by the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also said it had detected large waves in the area: “This might be from another explosion of Tonga volcano. There are no known earthquakes of significant size to generate this wave.”

