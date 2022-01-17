.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Another ‘large eruption’ detected at Tonga volcano: Monitor

  • Font
A grab taken from footage by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and released by the National Institute of Information and Communications (Japan) on January 15, 2022 shows the volcanic eruption that provoked a tsunami in Tonga. The eruption was so intense it was heard as loud thunder sounds in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away. (Photo by Handout / NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS (JAPAN) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS (JAPAN) - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS (JAPAN) - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A grab taken from footage by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and released by the National Institute of Information and Communications (Japan) on January 15, 2022 shows the volcanic eruption that provoked a tsunami in Tonga. The eruption was so intense it was heard as loud thunder sounds in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away. (AFP)

Another ‘large eruption’ detected at Tonga volcano: Monitor

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Another “large eruption” has been detected at the Tonga volcano, a Darwin-based monitoring station said Monday, two days after a massive eruption triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest eruption was detected at 2210 GMT Sunday, according to an alert by the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also said it had detected large waves in the area: “This might be from another explosion of Tonga volcano. There are no known earthquakes of significant size to generate this wave.”

Read more:

Tsunami waves hit Tonga following eruption as New Zealand issues national advisory

Acid rain warning issued to Tongans after volcanic eruption

Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 13

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8 Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More