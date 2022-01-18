Kazakhstan’s ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev denies conflict with successor
The former leader of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev denied any conflict with his successor Tuesday, in his first appearance since unrest in the Central Asian country sparked rumors of a power struggle.
“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has full power,” Nazarbayev said in a video address, naming his hand-picked successor, adding that there is “no conflict or confrontation between elites.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He said that since 2019 – when he transferred power in the ex-Soviet country to Tokayev – he has been a “pensioner.”
“I am now on a well-deserved break in the capital of Kazakhstan and didn’t go anywhere,” Nazarbayev said.
Nazarbayev, 81, was first president of independent Kazakhstan and had not made any public appearances since unprecedented protests earlier this month that erupted into violence.
Much of the anger appeared directed at Nazarbayev, who had ruled Kazakhstan since 1989 before handing over power, but who was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
Read more:
Son-in-law of ex-Kazakh president quits business lobby after deadly unrest
Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died during unrest
Kazakh ex-leader’s in-laws leave key energy sector jobs after violent unrest
-
Russian troops return from KazakhstanRussia’s defense ministry says the troops that were deployed to Kazakhstan as violent demonstrations shook the country have returned home.The troops ... World News
-
Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrestSecurity forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week’s unrest, the interior ministry of the central Asian nation said on ... World News
-
Kazakhstan president says he has weathered attempted coup d’etatKazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that his country had weathered an attempted coup d’etat coordinated by what he called “a single ... World News
-
Pope Francis calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in KazakhstanPope Francis called on Sunday for dialogue and justice to put an end to violent unrest in Kazakhstan, adding he was saddened by news about deaths ... World News