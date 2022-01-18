.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

One dead, nine injured in New York City explosion and fire

  • Font
A barge makes way down the Hudson River near sunset past the skyline of the west side of Manhattan during very cold weather in New York, January 11, 2022. (Reuters)
A barge makes way down the Hudson River near sunset past the skyline of the west side of Manhattan during very cold weather in New York, January 11, 2022. (Reuters)

One dead, nine injured in New York City explosion and fire

Reuters

Published: Updated:

One person died and nine were injured, including five police officers, in an explosion and fire that collapsed a building in New York City on Tuesday, the fire department said.

The incident took place in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said. Media reports said a gas explosion had sparked the fire and building collapse.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A video posted on the New York Post website showed flames and plumes of black smoke outside a building as police officers urged people to move away from the site.

Mayor Eric Adams was due to hold a news conference at 2:45 pm local time (19:45 GMT).

Earlier this month 17 people died when a Bronx fire started by a malfunctioning space heater spread smoke through a low-income building.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More