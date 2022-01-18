Texas synagogue gunman was known to British intelligence: Report

The suspected gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue and was himself killed was known to British intelligence and assessed to no longer be a threat at the time he travelled to the United States, the BBC reported.
“Malik Faisal Akram, the Texas synagogue hostage-taker, was known to MI5 and was investigated in 2020. He was assessed to be no longer a risk at the time he flew to US at New Year,” Frank Gardner, BBC Security Correspondent, said in a tweet.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Sunday, the gunman was identified as a British citizen, while police in England said they had detained two teenagers for questioning in the investigation.
The daylong siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, ended in gunfire Saturday night with all four hostages released unharmed and with the suspect dead. It was not clear whether the gunman took his own life or was slain by members of the FBI hostage rescue team.
Read more:
Texas synagogue hostage-taker was a British citizen; two arrested in England
Texas synagogue suspect is ‘deceased’: Police chief
Biden calls Texas synagogue hostage situation ‘act of terror’
-
Texas synagogue suspect is ‘deceased’: Police chiefAll the remaining hostages being held at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, were safely released on Saturday night more than ten hours after a gunman ... World News
-
Eight dead, several injured at Texas concert: OfficialsOfficials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.A compression of the ... World News
-
Several arrests over German synagogue attack threat on Yom KippurGerman police averted a possible extremist attack on a synagogue on Wednesday and a 16-year-old Syrian youth was among four arrested in connection ... World News