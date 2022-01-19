From Kyiv, top US diplomat warns Russia against Ukraine aggression

The top US diplomat met with Ukraine’s president on Wednesday as Washington urgently presses ahead with diplomatic efforts to stave off a Russian invasion of Kyiv.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if Russia chooses “the path of further aggression against Ukraine,” the US and its allies would impose “crippling costs of Russia’s economy.”

He added that NATO, an alliance that Russia does not want Ukraine to join, would reinforce its presence around Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine “above and beyond what we are already providing.”

I updated Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUA today on our engagements with Russia last week and stressed there will be nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine. I applaud Ukraine’s commitment to a peaceful resolution and urge Russia to pursue diplomacy as the only way forward. pic.twitter.com/A0cNX7k23m — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 19, 2022

Washington has said that Moscow stationed nearly 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine ahead of plans to invade Ukraine further.

Russia denies these claims.

During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Blinken stressed the need for a unified Ukraine in the face of the Russian threat.

“He emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated the principle of nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine,” a statement from Blinken’s office said.

