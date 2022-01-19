US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The US is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could become a permanent presence that might lead to nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday.

Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month.

Advertisement

The move, which came without customary advance notice being provided countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was “beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise.”

“The timing is notable and, of course, raises concerns that Russia could intend to station troops in Belarus under the guise of joint military exercises in order potentially to attack Ukraine,” the official said.

The official said that changes to the Belarus constitution in a referendum next month could allow the Russian military presence to become permanent.

“These draft constitutional changes may indicate Belarus plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory,” the official said.

That would represent a “challenge to European security that may require a response,” the official said.

Belarus also borders NATO-member Poland.

“Over time, Lukashenko has relied more and more on Russia for all kinds of support. And we know that he doesn't get that support for free,” the US official said.

“It's clear Russia is preying on Lukashenko's vulnerability and calling in a little bit of accumulated IOUs,” the official said.

Read more:

US warns Belarus over role in aiding potential Russia invasion of Ukraine

Belarus announces military drills with Russia amid tensions with NATO

Russia sends nuclear-capable long-range bombers on patrol over Belarus