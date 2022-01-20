No US aid for Sudan until civilian-led government restored, violence ended: Statement

Washington will not resume economic aid to Sudan until violence is ended and a civilian-led government is restored, a statement from the US Embassy in Khartoum said after two senior US diplomats ended a visit.

US Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield met with families of people killed during anti-coup protests during their visit to Sudan.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The diplomats also met with military leaders in the country who “offered their commitment to inclusive national dialogue, the political transition, and the establishment of a civilian-led government based upon consensus,” the statement read.

They also made clear that the US would consider measures “to hold accountable those responsible for failure to move forward on these goals.”