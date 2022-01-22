At least six killed in blast in western Afghan city of Herat
A blast ripped through a minivan in the western Afghan city of Herat on Saturday, killing at least six people, according to officials.
Herat commander Mawlawi Ansari told Reuters that nine people had been injured. The cause of the blast was not clear.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A health official in Herat, who asked not to be named, said an explosion hit a small van used for public transport just after 1800 local time and that three of the injured were in serious condition.
Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place across Afghanistan.
The attacks have heightened the new administration’s security challenges as the country spirals into an economic crisis.
Read more:
Afghan NGO women ‘threatened with shooting’ by Taliban for not wearing burqa
Taliban, other Afghan delegations to meet in Oslo on Jan. 23
Desperate Afghans queue for free bread as poverty crisis deepens
-
EU to establish presence in Afghanistan, will not recognize Taliban administrationThe European Union said on Friday it was re-establishing a physical presence in Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes, but stressed it was not ... World News
-
UN chief pleads with US, World Bank to unlock Afghanistan fundsUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds, locked since the Taliban’s ... World News
-
Taliban order shop owners in western Afghanistan to behead mannequinsThe Taliban have ordered shop owners in western Afghanistan to cut off the heads of mannequins, insisting the human figures violate Islamic law.A ... World News
-
Afghan acting PM Akhund calls for official global recognition of Taliban governmentAfghanistan’s acting prime minister, Mullah Hassan Akhund, on Wednesday called for international governments to officially recognize the country’s ... World News