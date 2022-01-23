.
.
.
.
Russia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine: UK minister

A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces takes part in military drills at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service November 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, Britain’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab vowed on Sunday after Britain said the Kremlin was considering a candidate as a pro-Russian leader.

“There’ll be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade but also install a puppet regime,” Raab told Sky News on Sunday.

