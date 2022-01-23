Russia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine: UK minister

Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, Britain’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab vowed on Sunday after Britain said the Kremlin was considering a candidate as a pro-Russian leader.

“There’ll be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade but also install a puppet regime,” Raab told Sky News on Sunday.

