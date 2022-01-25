At least seven Bangladeshi migrants on boat to Italy’s Lampedusa die of hypothermia
Seven Bangladeshi migrants who were on a boat from Libya heading for the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa have died of hypothermia, Agrigento Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio said in a statement on Tuesday.
The coastguard saw the boat overnight some 18 miles (29 kilometers) off the coast of Lampione, an uninhabited island near Lampedusa, and rescue operations were conducted, the prosecutor said. His office has opened an inquiry into alleged abetting of illegal migration and manslaughter, he added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Lampedusa Mayor Salvatore Martello confirmed the death toll, adding the vessel was carrying 280 migrants, mainly from Bangladesh and Egypt.
Italy, a major route into Europe for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and other migrants, has seen an increase in migrant boats in recent months.
As of January 24, 1,751 migrants have disembarked in Italy’s ports so far this year, according to government data.
Read more:
European police smash ring smuggling migrants from Turkey to Italy in yachts
NGO files manslaughter charges over drowned migrants in English Channel
Pope Francis mourns migrant dead in Mediterranean, ‘europe’s biggest cemetery’
-
European police smash ring smuggling migrants from Turkey to Italy in yachtsEuropean police have dismantled a criminal network that made hundreds of millions of euros smuggling migrants from Turkey to Italy mainly on yachts, ... World News
-
At least 11 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreckAt least 11 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, while 21 others were rescued by the ... North Africa
-
French prosecutor says 30 migrants rescued, one dead in Channel migrant boat accidentOne man has died and about 30 other people have been rescued in the Channel after their boat ran into difficulties while trying to cross from northern ... World News
-
28 migrants found dead on Libyan coastThe bodies of 28 migrants have washed up on Libya’s western coast after their boat sunk, a security official said Sunday, the latest tragedy on the ... North Africa