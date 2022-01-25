.
US deputy Special Envoy for Iran leaves post, State Dept official confirms

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 05, 2021 the US State Department is seen in Washington, DC. The US government is looking into what happened to a $5,800 bottle of whiskey given by Japan to former secretary of state Mike Pompeo but which is now apparently missing, US media reported August 4, 2021.
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Richard Nephew, a deputy to US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, is no longer serving in this role but remains a State Department employee, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Monday.

The official did not give a reason for Nephew’s change of role but said personnel moves were “very common” a year into the administration.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Nephew has left after differences of opinion within the US negotiating team on Iran.

