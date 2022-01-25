US deputy Special Envoy for Iran leaves post, State Dept official confirms
Richard Nephew, a deputy to US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, is no longer serving in this role but remains a State Department employee, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Monday.
The official did not give a reason for Nephew’s change of role but said personnel moves were “very common” a year into the administration.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Nephew has left after differences of opinion within the US negotiating team on Iran.
