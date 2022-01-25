US envoy Satterfield to visit 5 countries, including UAE and Israel, for Sudan talks

The new US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will be visiting several countries in the region and the Middle East to discuss the ongoing crisis in Sudan, the State Department announced on Tuesday.

Ambassador David Satterfield will travel to Kenya, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, and Israel until Feb. 4, 2022.

He is set to meet with officials and “key stakeholders to promote democratic civilian rule in Sudan and support peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.”

This month, Satterfield took over the role after Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman decided to step down from his position. Feltman will still work in an advisory role at the State Department.

Satterfield and US Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee met with families of people killed during anti-coup protests during their visit to Sudan last week.

The diplomats also met with military leaders in the country who “offered their commitment to inclusive national dialogue, the political transition, and the establishment of a civilian-led government based upon consensus,” a statement from Foggy Bottom read.

Satterfield and Phee said that US economic aid to Sudan would not resume until the violence was ended and a civilian-led government was restored.

The new special envoy also stopped in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia in recent days.

Washington has doubled down on its diplomatic efforts to end the turmoil in Sudan, which came after Sudan’s military overthrew the civilian-led government of Abdallah Hamdok. Despite being restored, Hamdok stepped down on Jan. 2, and protests have once again increased in support of a transition to democratic rule.

